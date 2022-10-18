New Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

William Regal will speak on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Regal will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on Tuesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow at a special day due to the MLB playoffs, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle

* Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* MJF speaks

* Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal