wrestling / News
New Trailer Released For Talk’n Shop-A-Mania 2
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
The Good Brothers will present Talk’n Shop-A-Mania 2 next week, and a new trailer is online for it. You can see the trailer below for the show, which takes place on November 13th and airs on On Demand and FITE TV:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chad Gable On When He and Jason Jordan ‘Clicked’ as a Team, How Their Competitive Nature Helped Them
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show