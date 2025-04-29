wrestling / News
New WWE 2K25 Patch Released
April 29, 2025 | Posted by
WWE 2K released the latest update for WWE 2K25, Patch 1.09, today, April 29th. The update is now available for download on all platforms where the game is playable.
According to the brief official patch notes released alongside the update, players can expect the following adjustments:
“Stability and Performance improvements
Universe Addressed reported concerns about count out being enabled in match types where it shouldn’t be within Universe.”