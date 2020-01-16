wrestling / News
New WWE Chronicle Special on John Morrison Airing Next Weekend
– WWE is set to air a new WWE Chronicle special looking at John Morrison’s return next weekend. WWE announced on Wednesday that the Chronicle special will air on the WWE Network on January 25th after WWE Worlds Collide goes off the air.
The full announcement is below:
WWE Chronicle: John Morrison to debut Jan. 25 on WWE Network
John Morrison’s long-awaited return to Friday Night SmackDown last week brought plenty of fireworks, between his reunion with former championship teammate The Miz and their heated confrontation with The New Day that followed. But amid the explosive developments surrounding Morrison’s SmackDown comeback, one detail might have gone overlooked.
Before expressing his “disappointment” in the WWE Universe for not supporting The Miz more, The Guru of Greatness casually mentioned that every step of his return to WWE has been documented for an upcoming edition of WWE Chronicle.
For those wondering exactly when you can watch the episode, you’re in luck. WWE.com can now confirm that WWE Chronicle: John Morrison will premiere on WWE Network on Saturday, Jan. 25, immediately following that evening’s live coverage of WWE Worlds Collide.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Apologizes to Paige and Anyone Offended by His ‘Terrible Joke’
- Paige Says She Was Perplexed By Triple H’s Joke Because She Looks Up To Him
- Bruce Prichard on The Rise and Fall of ECW’s Success, His Concerns About ECW One Night Stand, Why There Was No WCW Nostalgia PPV
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night