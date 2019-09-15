wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE Draft Confirmed During NFL Game, WWE Clash of Champions Watch Along Stream
September 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that WWE and FOX confirmed that there will be a WWE Draft in October after Smackdown moves to FOX on October 4. The news was revealed during the 1 PM ET NFL game, revealing that the Draft will begin on the October 11 Smackdown and continue on the October 14 RAW. The news was initially rumored earlier this month.
– WWE will hold a watch along for Clash of Champions that begins at 7 PM ET, featuring Vic Joseph, Heath Slater, Matt Hardy, Natalya, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Ali, Chelsea Green, and Kassius Ohno. Cathy Kelley will host. You can see the stream below.
