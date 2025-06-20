wrestling / News
Next Week’s AEW Collision To Air on Thursday Due To NASCAR
June 20, 2025
This week’s AEW Collision will be back in its usual timeslot, Saturday at 8 PM ET, after airing on Wednesday for the past two weeks. However, after that, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it will bounce back to Thursdays. Next week’s episode will air on TNT on June 26 after it is taped on June 25 along with Wednesday’s Dynamite. The reason for this is because TNT is running a NASCAR race in Collision’s usual time on June 28.
WWE will also have an event on June 28, Night of Champions, although it will run earlier in the day as the company’s Saudi Arabia events often do.
Saturday’s Collision, Wednesday’s Dynamite and next Thursday’s Collision will all be taped from Kent, Washington.
