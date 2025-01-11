wrestling / News
Nia Jax Confronts Tiffany Stratton On WWE Smackdown, Bayley Wins Shot at Women’s Title
Nia Jax confronted Tiffany Stratton On WWE Smackdown over cashing in Money in the Bank on her, but it was Bayley who earned the next Women’s Title shot. Stratton cut a promo on Friday’s show where she said she was never Jax’s friend and was just using her and trying to lower Jax’s guard so she could cash in. Jax then came out and called Stratton an “ungrateful little s**t,” stating that she made Stratton what she is today.
The segment then saw Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi all come out to argue for a shot at the title. That led to a Fatal Four-Way Match between Jax, Naomi, Belair and Bayley, which Bayley won to earn #1 contenders’ status.
No word as of yet on when Bayley’s title shot will take place.
✨IT'S TIFFY TIME!!! ✨
Give it up for your WWE Women's Champion, @tiffstrattonwwe!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EijZRzU5iN
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
Don't get it twisted!
It was all part of @tiffstrattonwwe's plan 🤭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ey618uNb2l
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
I'm guessing USA Network censored Nia Jax calling Tiffany Stratton a "little shit?" #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Euqhh21MKF
— Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) January 11, 2025
"Congrats on rubbing two brain cells together…"
Nia Jax, that was FOUL 😬#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ps7VUQkX5a
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
Look who it is! @itsBayleyWWE is here and she’s got her eye on @tiffstratton’s title… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/roUaD3uqjE
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
Hold on to that title tight, @tiffstratton!
Everyone wants to be the WWE Women’s Champion 👀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/W2EcKEKv7u
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
Look out, @tiffstrattonwwe 👀@itsBayleyWWE is the No.1 Contender!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZkuTwsngQ0
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
