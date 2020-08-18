WWE News: Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post, Asuka Gets Hair Died, Stock Down

– Nia Jax took to Instagram to post a curious comment on a post about WWE’s investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations about Velveteen Dream. As noted yesterday, Triple H said in an interview with CBS Sports that the company investigated the allegations that Dream attempted to groom underage boys and “didn’t find anything.”

As Fightful initially noted, Nia Jax posted a comment to an Instagram post about the allegations from the Daily Accolade Instagram account about Triple H’s response. Jax’s post was a series of clown face emojis. The intent behind Jax’s post is not immediately clear and she has yet to clarify. The clownface is often used in a negative context to suggest someone is foolish or — well, being a clown. A screenshot of the comment is below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.77 on Tuesday, down $0.12 (0.77%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.24% on the day.

– Asuka posted a new video to her Instagram account of her getting her hair dyed ahead of SummerSlam. Asuka is set to face Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Title and then Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Title at the PPV this weekend.