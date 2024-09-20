Nia Jax Is Proud She ‘Squashed the Piss’ Out Of Bianca Belair

Nia Jax has no regrets about literally “squash[ing] the piss” out of Bianca Belair during an Annihilator and says she’ll do it to anyone. Belair acknowledged back in July on an episode of Hot Ones that she peed a little when she took Jax’s finisher during their Queen of the Ring semifinal match. Jax was asked about Belair’s comments in an interview with Adrian Hernandez.

“As much as the internet likes to say I’m 400 pounds, which I’m not,” Jax began (per Fightful). “This has never before been said, but I’m 280 pounds. I step on a scale and I’m 280 pounds. Bayley lifted me pretty easily as 280, and I’m not happy about it, but I was two pounds lighter that day. I’m not giving her all the credit.”

She continued, “These women, I get it, they have to step their game up for Nia Jax. They had to make sure they’re putting in work in the gym. I give it to them. I’m not a light little feather. I did squash the piss out of Bianca Belair. I’m proud of it. I’ll squash the piss out of anybody else who wants to come and take an Annihilator.”

Jax is teaming with Tiffany Stratton against Bayley and Naomi in a Tornado Tag match on tonight’s Smackdown that may determine Jax’s opponent for WWE Bad Blood.