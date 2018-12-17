wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax Reacts To WWE TLC, Fans Polled On WWE-Golden Globes, Top 10 Tribute to the Troops Team-Ups
– After losing to Ronda Rousey and getting attacked by Becky Lynch, Nia Jax posted her reaction on Twitter.
Arm: Still attached
Face: NOT broken 😂😂😂😂😂
See you tonight #RAWSacramento pic.twitter.com/nxHtrozqfp
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 17, 2018
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans about who will be the first WWE star to win a Golden Globe, although no WWE stars are nominated. 68% voted for The Rock, followed by John Cena (14%), Batista (7%), Ronda Rousey (6%) and The Miz (5%).
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten team-ups in Tribute to the Troops history.