WWE News: Nia Jax Reacts To WWE TLC, Fans Polled On WWE-Golden Globes, Top 10 Tribute to the Troops Team-Ups

– After losing to Ronda Rousey and getting attacked by Becky Lynch, Nia Jax posted her reaction on Twitter.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans about who will be the first WWE star to win a Golden Globe, although no WWE stars are nominated. 68% voted for The Rock, followed by John Cena (14%), Batista (7%), Ronda Rousey (6%) and The Miz (5%).

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten team-ups in Tribute to the Troops history.