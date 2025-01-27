Nia Jax Recalls Wrestling In Men’s Royal Rumble, Taking An RKO

In an interview with the Stay Busy podcast (via Fightful), Nia Jax gave her thoughts on wrestling in the men’s Royal Rumble back in 2019 and taking an RKO from Randy Orton. Jax entered at #30 and managed to eliminate Mustafa Ali before her own elimination.

She said: “These are big time names that are doing a big favor to me and I still talk to Randy about it every now and then because we talked about me giving him a tackle and him taking a back. I tackled him, and he bumped. My stomach dropped and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I remember saying, ‘I couldn’t believe you bumped for me.’ In the wrestling business, it’s considered a big deal to have somebody like Randy Orton bump for a girl like me. Those are the moments I look back and go, ‘That was so unselfish of them to do for me.’ I’ll never forget that.“