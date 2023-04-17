wrestling / News
Nia Jax Reveals Charlotte Flair Has Been Helping Her Lose Weight
April 17, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax revealed that she has lost nearly fifty pounds and credited Charlotte Flair with helping her do it.
She wrote: “Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: ‘I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight’.
@MsCharlotteWWE to me: ‘please let me help you! You got this woman.’
Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs. Sends me killer workouts and motivates me.”
Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: “I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight”@MsCharlotteWWE to me: “please let me help you! You got this woman”
Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs🥺🙏🏽
Sends me killer workouts and motivates me 💪🏾🥺
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) April 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Says He’s Taking A Break From Wrestling, Thanks Impact Fans
- Arn Anderson Speaks On The Passing Of His Son Barrett
- Dax Harwood Says CM Punk ‘Misses Wrestling,’ Why All In Is the Right Time For FTR & Punk vs. Elite
- Zelina Vega Modeling LWO Attire, Trish Stratus in the Gym, McKenzie Mitchell Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos