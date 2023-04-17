Nia Jax Reveals Charlotte Flair Has Been Helping Her Lose Weight

In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax revealed that she has lost nearly fifty pounds and credited Charlotte Flair with helping her do it.

She wrote: “Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: ‘I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight’.

@MsCharlotteWWE to me: ‘please let me help you! You got this woman.’

Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs. Sends me killer workouts and motivates me.”