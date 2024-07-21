Nic Nemeth Wins TNA World Title at Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth defeated Moose, Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, and Josh Alexander in a six-man elimination match at TNA Slammiversary to win the TNA World Title. Nameth scored the win after hitting the Danger Zone on Kazarian.

Moose was the second man eliminated in the match, ending his TNA Title reign.

Highlights from the match are below.