Nic Nemeth Wins TNA World Title at Slammiversary
Nic Nemeth defeated Moose, Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, and Josh Alexander in a six-man elimination match at TNA Slammiversary to win the TNA World Title. Nameth scored the win after hitting the Danger Zone on Kazarian.
Moose was the second man eliminated in the match, ending his TNA Title reign.
Highlights from the match are below.
.@TheMooseNation has proven to be one of the dominate TNA World Champions in history! He faces his toughest challenge yet.. RIGHT NOW!


Stalling Suplex on the outside from @joehendry!


.@Walking_Weapon is firing off German Suplexes!


.@NicTNemeth is on a roll!


.@TheMooseNation shuts down @FrankieKazarian's alliance offer!


This is Chaos! @Walking_Weapon @TheMooseNation @FrankieKazarian @joehendry @NicTNemeth


Superkick OFF THE STAGE! @FrankieKazarian @NicTNemeth


.@joehendry just ELIMINATED @TheMooseNation! We're gonna have a NEW TNA CHAMPION!


WHY @Walking_Weapon!?


What is going on!? @Walking_Weapon


#ANDNEW TNA World Champion @NicTNemeth

