Nic Nemeth Defends Violence in Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW All Out

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth defended the level of violence in Hangman Page vs. Nic Nemeth at AEW All Out, noting it was necessary for that type of feud.

He said: ““I feel like some of these kind of shows, show you that there is a televised, worldwide alternative to WWE, and this is great. This is not a normal pay-per-view, this is not a normal ‘Dynamite.’ This is a ‘I burned your house down, I drank your blood, I stapled your face together.’ If you’re not expecting something to go above and beyond, extra gross, and terrifier, they’re not delivering on a pay-per-view that I have to pay extra to go see. In this case — not every week, not every month — in this scenario, there were a couple of things that were going to go down crazy and wild and gross, and they did. But, of course, this next Wednesday, you keep them apart and you don’t just go back and keep overdoing it. Now you go back to the storytelling aspect of everybody else’s lives.“