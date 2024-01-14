– Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) has officially signed with TNA Wrestling. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and NXT Champion made his TNA debut tonight at Hard to Kill, which marked the revival of the TNA brand. Nic Nemeth attacked new TNA World Champion Moose following his defeat of Alex Shelley (see the footage below).

After his assault on Moose, Ziggler evacuated the ring and ran into the crowd, celebrating with the fans. He then ripped off his shirt revealing a TNA shirt underneath, showing he’s now part of the TNA roster.

Shortly following the event, TNA announced that Nemeth will make his in-ring debut for the company tomorrow at the Snake Eyes TV tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll face Zachary Wentz in a singles match at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Nemeth recently left WWE following his release in September of last year after a near 20-year career with the company. He’s also scheduled to make his NJPW in-ring debut next month at The New Beginning in Sapporo, where he will challenge David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.