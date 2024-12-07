wrestling / News

Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Riddle Announced for ACW’s Poughkeepsie Rumble

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Awesome Championship Wrestling announced this week that TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will face former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle for the first time ever at the Poughkeepsie Rumble. The event is scheduled for January 4 at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, new York. You can see the announcement below:

