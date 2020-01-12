wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Attacks Flip Gordon at ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage
– The ROH and NWA alliance is back on, as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis made an appearance at last night’s Saturday Night at Center Stage show. As noted in Larry Csonka’s review of the event, Aldis came out at the end of the show and attacked Flip Gordon to send a message to Marty Scurll.
The NWA posted to Twitter about the appearance and noted that Aldis will address it on this week’s NWA Powerrr. The two companies teamed up in 2018, but that had ended as of July when NWA launched Powerrr.
BREAKING | NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis made a shocking appearance at #ROHCenterStage
Full details and exclusive comments from @RealNickAldis on #NWAPowerrr this Tuesday at 6:05pmhttps://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk pic.twitter.com/hKrsjPlDJ0
— NWA (@nwa) January 12, 2020
Powerrr surge at Center Stage #NWAPowerrr #ROHCenterstage https://t.co/lbcx5T3RmW
— What's causin' Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 12, 2020
