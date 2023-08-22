wrestling / News

WWE News: Nick Aldis Backstage At Raw, This Week’s WWE Now

August 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Aldis Impact Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Nick Aldis is backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw again, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Aldis is at tonight’s show in his continued tryout as a producer for the company.

– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Now, looking at tonight’s episode of Raw:

Nick Aldis, RAW, WWE, WWE Now

