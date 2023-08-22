wrestling / News
WWE News: Nick Aldis Backstage At Raw, This Week’s WWE Now
August 21, 2023 | Posted by
– Nick Aldis is backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw again, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Aldis is at tonight’s show in his continued tryout as a producer for the company.
– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Now, looking at tonight’s episode of Raw:
