Nick Comoroto Proposes At MCW Pro Wrestling Show

AEW’s Nick Comoroto popped the question at last night’s MCW Pro Wrestling show. MCW shared a video of the Factory member proposing to his girlfriend Ref Becky at last night’s show, which you can check out below.

Comoroto said in the proposal, “Why I’m here right now is not to hype up a match, or hype up myself. It’s all about this beautiful woman right here. See, me and Becky over here, we’ve been living together for about two and a half years now. And she’s been with me through everything. When I was poor, she was there. When I had money, she was there. When COVID hit and I lost my job, she was there to pick up the pieces and bring me back here. Becky is the sweetest, most caring person you will ever meet in your life.”

He then proposed and she said yes. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.