Nick Dinsmore Announces Wrestling Retirement Tour

– Former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene, has announced his pro wrestling retirement tour.

Per the announcement, “Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene ASAP for pro wrestling matches, seminars/match psychology, and also stand-up Comedy. Contact today by email: [email protected]”

The graphic for the retirement tour noted, “Eugene wants to say thank you & goodbye to all of his friends!”