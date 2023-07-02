Nick Dinsmore Doesn’t Think Eugene Would Be Offensive Today

Many people believe that the character of Eugene wouldn’t fly in WWE today, but Nick Dinsmore disagrees. Dinsmore played the role of Eugene in WWE and recently spoke with Steve Fall on The Ten Count about the role, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc)

On the character being potentially offensive todat: “Nobody at any time, now or then, told me the character was offensive. Some people nowadays might say ‘Well you can’t get away with that anymore.’ But I disagree because WWE is the master of putting something out there, and making it right, and making the people go ‘Oh, I realize now that I guess it’s okay.'”

On working with Triple H and Vince McMahon as Eugene: “He [Triple H] was almost the best, so friendly, and pulling Eugene in, and he’d come in and get beat up,” Dinsmore continued. “‘Oh, it’s your fault Eugene.’ ‘Okay, I’ll do better.’ But in the end, Eugene pinned Triple H. Eugene pinned Vince McMahon, although Vince McMahon did put my hand in a toilet and put green in my hair … so Eugene was an underdog story about a boy achieving his dreams, in the ring with Rock, in the ring with Hogan at WrestleMania. He got the action figure, he got the teddy bear, the t-shirt.”