Nick Dinsmore Recalls His WWE Release, Says It Was Ultimately Good For Him

Nick Dinsmore was released from WWE in 2007, and he recently looked back on being let go. Dinsmore famously played Eugene in WWE, and he talked about being released during his interview with Developmentally Speaking. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his release from the company: “I got released for being non-compliant to the wellness policy. Although I failed one wellness policy, and back then it was supposed to be three, but I know it was probably the best thing for me at the time. After that, I didn’t know what I was going to do. Then the phone started ringing for indie shows nonstop, and I started working almost as much as I did with WWE on the indie shows.”

DOn returning to the company as a coach in 2013: “I was told I was on a short list of guys they wanted to hire, and a short list of one person, which was me,” Dinsmore said. “They were transferring from FCW in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando and they wanted to build a big coaching staff and they brought me down there.”