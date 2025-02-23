– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) discussed his royalty payouts after appearing in several WWE video games. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Dinsmore on his video game royalty checks: “So I was on WrestleMania 21, which came out, I think, in April, and that would have been on one quarter royalty check. Then I was in Day of Reckoning, which came out, I think, in maybe August, which would have been on the next quarter royalty check. But the SmackDown vs. Raw 2006 came out in November of 2005 right before Christmas, and it was a huge seller.”

On receiving his biggest royalty check from SmackDown vs. Raw 2006: “So this video game was the biggest payday on a quarter royalty check that I made. For that quarter royalty check, I was always told you’re not supposed to say specific numbers, but I made $86,000. In one quarter royalty check. I’ll say it again: $86,000, and my mind was blown.”

On getting an $86,000 royalty check: “I made $86,000 in one quarter royalty check. My God, I could have bought a house. I could have bought several cars. I could have bought a vacation. I could have bought, I don’t know, new hair. I could have bought anything. $86,000 for being in one video game. Can you imagine what guys like The Rock and Stone Cold were making for being in several video games, time after time? These guys had to be making millions on a core royalty check. I was happy with $86,000, the biggest check I ever made in my life.”