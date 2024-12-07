Nick Gage Will Return to CZW at Cage of Death

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) announced that Nick Gage will make his return to CZW later this month at Cage of Death. You can see the announcement below:

Code 187 MURDA! DEATH! KILL! Nick Gage returns at Cage of DEATH 🎟️: https://t.co/X5HhgU4GIg Tickets are on sale NOW for Cage of Death on December 21st at ACX1 Studios! This is the event every wrestling fan is talking about—don’t miss your chance to witness history pic.twitter.com/1trFlXA4IJ — CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) December 7, 2024