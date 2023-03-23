wrestling / News
Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega Take Part In AEW Slam Dunk Event (Clips)
Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega were among those participating in the AEW Slam Dunk event on Tuesday, and clips of the two are online. As previously announced, the event took place on Tuesday night to benefit the William Chrisman Bears basketball team and had appearances from Jackson, Omega, The Gunns, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Satnam Singh, and Powerhouse Hobbs.
You can see a couple of clips of Jackson and Omega at the event below:
Nick Jackson killed it and won the three point competition! 💥 #AEW @youngbucks
the @AEWTogether event was a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/NsE0Rg7fep
— Erica Lee (@heyitsericalee) March 22, 2023
so @KennyOmegamanX had some unorthodox basketball moves 😅 it’s ok he still looked great tonight 🥰 #AEW @AEWTogether pic.twitter.com/1ef6xcRSoT
— Erica Lee (@heyitsericalee) March 22, 2023
