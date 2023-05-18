Nick Khan Says Smackdown Could Move Nights If It Exits Fox

WWE will be in new talks for media rights soon, and Nick Khan says Smackdown could conceivably move nights if it doesn’t stay on Fox. Khan was speaking at MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference and as Indie Wire executive editor Tony Maglio noted, Khan said that Smackdown could switch nights if it goes somewhere beyond the home it’s had for several years.

Maglio noted:

“WWE’s Nick Khan just said #SmackDown could switch nights (again) if it goes somewhere else for its next deal. Was speaking pretty highly of Amazon…

Either way, Khan, being interviewed at the SVB MoffettNathanson Conference, foresees a U.S. rights increase of 1.5x or so. So, we’re talking about an opening figure of $1.5 billion for 5 years of #SmackDown, should length of term remain same.

Khan also laid out a case for Netflix to want WWE (It has a lot to do with India) and complimented their entry into live. (The Chris Rock special, not the #LoveIsBlind reunion disaster)”