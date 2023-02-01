Nikita Koloff Says He Could Probably Have One More Match, But Isn’t Likely To

Nikita Koloff hasn’t wrestled in over 30 years, and he says he could probably have another match but doesn’t see it happening. Koloff, who retired from the ring in late 1992, appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the interview was asked about the possibility of having one last match like Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat both did.

“I probably could,” Koloff said (per Wrestling Inc). “While at the same time, the flip side of that is I’m in, I think, some very—by my own standards—rare air… The rare air is I’m probably one of the few guys that retired and has actually stayed retired and not done a one-off or tried to get one more big payday or more big cheer from the fans.”

Koloff continued, “So I guess, for me, coming to a place like Baltimore [at the Celebfest convention] and meeting the fans there…that satisfies my interest. I’m just content to be in that rare group. You might say [like] a Wayne Gretzky, there’s only a few guys who walked away at the top of their career, and retired. Barry Sanders, there’s another name that comes to mind. Not that I’m at their level, but at the same time, some have thrown me in the same category with guys like that. I’m very humbled by that.”

Koloff held multiple titles during his time with Jim Crockett Promotions including the NWA World Television Championship, the UWF World Television Championship, the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship, and four runs with the NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. He is an NWA Hall of Fame member, being inducted in 2000.