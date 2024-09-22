Nikita Koloff Set To Appear At The Gathering VI

Nikita Koloff has been announced for next year’s The Gathering VI. TMart Promotions announced that the wrestling legend will appear at their show next summer in Charlotte, North Carolina.

You can see the full announcement below:

The Gathering 6 Update

July 30th – August 3rd

Hilton University Place

Charlotte North Carolina

Our Next Superticket Guest returns to the Hilton to take part in our Great American Bash 40 year anniversary event.

We welcome back

The Russian Nightmare Nikita Koloff

Nikita will join Tully Blanchard and Magnum T.A on our Q & A Panel about The Bash 85 hosted by Bill Apter.

Nikita was a huge part of the first Bash in 1985. He would be the challenger on that night for the NWA World Heavyweight Title vs The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Nikita would lose the match to Flair but would be the start of many matches throughout the next few years vs Flair..

Nikita Koloff will be signing Autographs and taking Photos on Thursday July 31st and will also join us for our Thursday BBQ Bash.

What better way to continue our Bash history by also having a huge photo op take place from The Great American Bash 86. It was the best of seven series for the United States Championship between Nikita and Magnum T.A. Nikita would win the best of seven series to win the United States Title.

These two men will once again be together for this Photo OP.

Get tickets at www.tmartpromotions.com