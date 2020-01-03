wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Announces Engagement To Artem Chigvintsev
January 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Nikki Bella announced that she said “yes” and is now engaged to Artem Chigvintsev. The former Dancing With The Stars partners have been dating for about a year.
Bella was previously engaged to WWE superstar John Cena, but the couple called off their engagement on April 15 2018, weeks before they were set to marry on May 5, 2018.
Nikki noted that they’ve been engaged since November.
411 would like to extend our congratulations to the happy couple.
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young on If She Gets Backlash From Jon Moxley Fans For Working For WWE, The Idea that WWE Stars Hate AEW
- Arn Anderson On When He Knew His WWE Run Was Ending, Feeling Like An Outsider There
- NJPW Reportedly Lost AXS TV Coverage After Turning Down Working Relationship With Impact
- Eric Bischoff On What Ted Turner Was Concerned With In WCW