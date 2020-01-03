Nikki Bella Announces Engagement To Artem Chigvintsev

– Nikki Bella announced that she said “yes” and is now engaged to Artem Chigvintsev. The former Dancing With The Stars partners have been dating for about a year.

Bella was previously engaged to WWE superstar John Cena, but the couple called off their engagement on April 15 2018, weeks before they were set to marry on May 5, 2018.

Nikki noted that they’ve been engaged since November.

