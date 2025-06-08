wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Set For This Monday’s WWE RAW
June 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will return on Monday’s episode of RAW on Netflix. This is Bella’s first appearance for the company since the Royal Rumble. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. GUNTHER
* Nikki Bella returns
More Trending Stories
- Note on Who Talent Believe Will Win Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Rob Van Dam Says He’s Never Shocked About WWE Talent Releases
- Wolfgang Recalls Brief ‘Falling Out’ Between Rock & WWE Before WrestleMania 40
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’