wrestling / News

Nikki Bella Set For This Monday’s WWE RAW

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Bella WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will return on Monday’s episode of RAW on Netflix. This is Bella’s first appearance for the company since the Royal Rumble. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. GUNTHER
* Nikki Bella returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading