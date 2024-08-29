Nikki Cross Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

– Fightful Select has an update on another WWE veteran who has signed a new contract with the company. According to the report, former WWE Women’s and Tag Team Champion, Nikki Cross, signed a new contract with WWE.

While Cross hasn’t wrestled since November of last year, she’s currently part of one of the company’s top angles and stables with the Wyatt Sick6, appearing as part of the group when they debuted. Fightful reports that Cross started negotiations with WWE earlier in the spring before the faction debuted on television. Her new contract is reportedly a multi-year deal.

Additionally, Fightful notes that WWE sources have long praised Nikki Cross, especially during her work at the time of the global pandemic. Also, many extras have informed Fightful in the past that Cross was especially welcoming to them when they did their extra work in WWE.

Nikki Cross (nee Nicola Glencross) first signed with WWE in April 2016. Cross initially appeared in NXT as part of the Sanity stable. She later joined the main roster in December 2018. During her time in WWE, Cross has become a Raw Women’s Champion, a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, an 11-time WWE 24/7 Champion, and a Money in the Bank winner in 2021.