Nikki Garcia Comments On Divorce Settlement & More On Latest Podcast

Nikki Garcia recently discussed her divorce settlement and more on the latest episode of her podcast with Brie. The latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show show saw Garcia talk about the divorce settlement that she came to with ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev back in November following Garcia filing for divorce in the wake of Chigvintsev’s domestic violence incident. Sirius XM sent along some highlights from the discussion that you can check out below:

On the settlement: “Obviously, TMZ put out, and then everyone else has picked it up, and everyone’s had opinions about Artem and I’s divorce settlement. It’s everywhere. It is mind blowing to me that our government allows all this stuff to be public, but that’s the way the world is, and it’s okay, and we’re here. The divorce has nothing to do with what happened, the incident, any of that. Divorce is divorce. Divorce has to deal with the paper, the contract you signed during marriage, the day of marriage, at the court before marriage, whatever, so our settlement is what everyone saw. Yes, I had to give him $200,000… [Because I was] the breadwinner, and also, there’s a lot of different things that happen to make that number. I got a steal. I’m not going to lie, which is crazy to say and you know, the one thing is, is our judge, we did private mediation, said at the end of it, ‘This is the first time in all the years I’ve done this, where a woman had to pay a man,’ and the judge said, ‘You should be so damn proud that you built such an empire that someone wants a piece of it. Now, let me tell you the learning lesson. If you ever get married again, promise me you will make them sign a prenup,’ and I was like, ‘I promise.’ They go, ‘Hard lesson to learn today because of the money you’re gonna have to pay out, but be damn proud of yourself,’ and it was nice to hear that and I was, even though it hurts because I broke my neck for that money. That money, all that is my hard-earned money.”

On the notion that she ‘lost’ the case because she had to pay: “Well, here’s another kill rumor. They’re all like, ‘Oh, so he got the money because she lost.’ No, no, no. Child support. If you are the breadwinner, if you make more money, it is literally a state calculator. They put in the incomes, and they go, ‘Boom, this one makes more money. This is what you owe per month.’ At any point, by the way, until Matteo’s 18, we’ll always have to go, we can always go back to court or not and this is anyone’s relationship, and you’ll have to do the calculators again and child support changes ‘cause sometimes people start to do better, they do worse and blah, blah, blah. It’s strictly having a kid in a marriage. That’s all it is. So, everyone with all these stories, winners, losers, this and that, like you just have to educate yourself on things and that’s what I’ve realized about the internet, and I try to give so much grace cause I’m like, they haven’t been divorced or they haven’t been married or they don’t have a friend who’s been through a divorce. All of it is strictly divorce and believe me, I did great in it because they wanted to settle. I was going to trial.”

On co-parenting with Chigvintsev: “Well, okay, Brie. Remember when I said, can keep this light and the one thing I will say, Artem and I right now are in a great place. We are co-parenting so amazing, and it makes Matteo’s life so amazing and I don’t want it any other way. That’s why when all of this came up, it sucks because things in Matteo’s world right now is so great because Artem and I are so on the same page, and I want that. Oh, also what was in there, yeah. I do pay for everything, Matteo. I mean, that got released, and then when they said we share, I’m like, ‘Wait, no, I pay for dance and T-ball,’ but look, I work my ass off because I want to give my son the world. I want to give him the best tools for education. I want to be able to provide the best health care that I can for him. Those are the two top things that I will pay whatever. I will work night shifts to add on to whatever I have to do to make sure my son has the best. That’s what I want to do in life. He’s my number one. I want him to have good food. I want all those things, and so I work my ass off for it and I want him to be in activities like dance and t-ball and swim class, and so, yes. Pay for all that, you know?

“And I work really, really hard. I work really hard and, you know, the child support doesn’t bother me because I want Matteo to make sure his life in the other house is equal and that is the one thing too, everyone will bitch and complain. ‘Oh my gosh, this isn’t about child support.’ When you’re in the courtroom, child support is so the child could have an equal life in both homes. That’s where it comes from, and so it is hard and you’re like, ‘Oh, it hurts,’ but it’s so maybe that other parent can get a better place for rent, so then your child support goes to that, right? Or they can eat the same organic food or so for me, it doesn’t, I don’t even think twice about it because I’m like, that is making sure Matteo is also 50/50. Half of his other time is a good life, but where I have a hard time and I was like, ‘I’m going to kill this shit,’ is just how everyone’s making it like I’m guilty. I lost. I was a liar. I haven’t lied about one thing and I’m going to just make that clear. I have not lied about one thing. The cops never asked me for autographs or photographs. I have been so damn honest from day one and that’s why when everyone says, ‘She’s glowing, she’s so happy,’ because I’ve lived in my truth. You guys, I know how to take accountability. I know what it’s like not to be perfect. I’m not a perfect person, but if something like that, if it was opposite, I would have taken accountability. I would’ve have said, ‘I fuck up. I need help,’ but that was not me that day.”