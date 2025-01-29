Nikki Garcia Says She Misses WWE & Being Nikki Bella

– During a recent interview with Us Weekly, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia spoke about how much she misses being Nikki Bella in WWE and teased a WWE return. Below are some highlights:

On how much she misses WWE: “I’ve missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring. When they put me in the crowd that night and to feel the energy and see the Bella Army, whether they were in the crowd or online, it starts to give you these feels.”

On recently appearing at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut: “Going home to WWE, I don’t think people understand, I started at 22. That’s all I ever knew up until a little bit ago. So, that’s been the biggest home for me and to go back and be home and the environment there is so incredible. The women were just, what a great locker room. They were just so awesome and together and one and unity and everyone back there was just so happy. You could tell the energy there right now is just incredible. I’m like, ‘This is why we paved roads in this industry.’ I feel so blessed to go back and experience it. I’m like, ‘OK, I think I need to experience this more.’ I really love it. I feel like I’ve still got it, so we’ll see.”

On her sister Brie Garcia possibly making a return as well: “When I went and I came back, I was like, ‘Brie, it’s so amazing.’ So maybe we should make a comeback. She’s so in mom mode, but Brie has that fire in her, too. She has that last run. I feel like it wouldn’t take a lot to get her to come back with me.”

It was recently reported that Nikki Garcia was in talks for a potential return to WWE as Nikki Bella.