Nikki Garcia Set For Season Three of Peacock’s The Traitors US
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
Peacock has announced the third season of the reality competition show The Traitors US, which features Nikki Garcia in the cast.
The rest of the cast includes boxer Deontay Wilder, former Survivor contestants Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, and Sam Asghari; Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes from Big Brother; Gabby Windey from ‘The Bachelorette and more. The series has a group of players taking part in a murder-mystery type game at Ardross Castle in Scotland. Alan Cumming hosts the series.
Go for the gold and trust no traitor 😈#TheTraitorsUS Season 3 coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/tIOUNzGmZG
— Peacock (@peacock) June 5, 2024
