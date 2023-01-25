wrestling / News
Nikkita Lyons Announces Torn ACL & Meniscus Injury
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on her Instagram, WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. You can read her post below:
“ACL & Meniscus are torn.🦵🏼This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. Love, Light, & Positivity always.”
On last night’s edition of NXT TV, Lyons was attacked in the parking, which will likely write her off TV for a while until she recovers.
