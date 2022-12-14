Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Tops Tales From The Territories in Ratings, Audience

Last night’s Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV brought in better ratings than most of Tales From The Territories, though it performed below Dark Side of the Ring. Last night’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon special drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers. The demo rating tops every episode of Tales From The Territories since the second episode, while the audience was better than every episode of the show since October 25th.

All that said, the show drew mostly lower numbers than any episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which bottomed out at a 0.04 and 126,000 viewers for the September 30th, 2021 episode.

The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon ranked #107 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.