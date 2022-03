Nine Matchups Set for This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Nine matchups are currently set, including Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Wrenkowski, Roppongi Vice vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo, and more.

The new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation debuts tomorrow (Mar. 28) at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup:

* Danni Bee vs. Abadon

* Rache Chanel vs. Jamie Hayter

* Ruby Soho & Anna Jay vs. Robyn & Charlette Renegade

* JPH vs. Penta Oscuro

* Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Hikaru Shida

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler

* Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster

* Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo