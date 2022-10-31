Ninja Mack Wins GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship At Pro Wrestling NOAH Show

Ninja Mack is the new GHC Jr. Heavyweight Champion following Pro Wrestling NOAH’s event over the weekend. The GCW star defeated HAYATA at NOAH Ariake Triumph – The Return – Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 ~ Triumph ~ on Sunday to capture the championship.

This is Mack’s first NOAH championship, and ended HAYATA’s fourth run with the title at 184 days. HAYATA won the title from Eita at NOAH Majestic 2022 in April.