Quantcast

wrestling / News

Nita Strauss Says She Thinks About Getting Into the Ring for WWE ‘All the Time

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nita Strauss

The Roman Show recently interviewed guitarist and musician Nita Strauss. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Nita Strauss on thinking about getting into the ring: “I think about [getting in the ring] all the time. We were in Orlando yesterday at the performance center. We had a show in Orlando and they were kind enough to invite Josh and I down to the performance center to check it out, and I was like, ‘Can I get in the ring?! Can I do something?’ And they were like ‘Well, the trainers aren’t here.’ You know, it was a Sunday and nobody was there to kinda coach us through stuff, but I think about it all the time. I have some ideas in my head for some guitar smashing angles, so my door is open and Josh’s hotline is open any time they’d like to book me for a spot. I’m all in.”

Strauss joking on facing Elias in a match involving guitars: “I’ll take that challenge any day, Elias! You heard it here first.”

article topics :

Elias, Nita Strauss, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading