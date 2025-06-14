Nixon Newell Reflects On Her Post-WWE Bookings So Far, Says She Was In Car Wreck Following Exit

Nixon Newell spoke about her booking status post-WWE in a new interview and revealed that she was in a big car accident just after she left the company. Newell appeared on Busted Open Radio and spoke about her status; particularly in regard to her saying in an interview that she’s had a lack of bookings since her exit. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On if her lack of promoting herself factored into the booking issue: “I definitely think so. It is, it is definitely a hustle and I do think that’s part of it. I went through quite a lot in the last couple of months which unfortunately, like, I put out a post saying wrestling unfortunately did take a backstep for me. Within days of being released, I was in a massive car wreck. So I’d been sorting that out and then the 90 days came up, I had to go straight back home and do some shows there but, life has just been so crazy that unfortunately, wrestling did take a backstep but, when I released a promo the other day on Instagram, the feedback and the attraction that it got made me understand and prove to myself that I was right where yeah… definitely been laxing. You shouldn’t have put wrestling so far back in your life.”

On promoting herself more: “Now I’m taking the initiative of doing promos, doing pictures, doing a bunch of stuff just to get myself back out there, get the name Nixon Newell back in people’s minds because that’s where I wanna be. I see myself doing nothing but wrestling in my entire life. I wanna be wrestling-related for as long as I physically can, whether it’s an active wrestler, producer, trainer, coach, anything to do with wrestling. This is my life and has been my life since I was 16. This is gonna be my 14th year in wrestling this year.

“So, I do truly believe that after posting that promo and seeing the reactions that it got, I do believe I’ve put wrestling a bit too far than I should’ve done. Even though life is rough, life’s rough for everyone. So it is on my part where I definitely should have been a bit more proactive but, now that I’ve seen that, my foot’s on the gas pedal and I’m going so in the last what? Week and a half since I posted it, my bookings have picked up and I’m wrestling quite frequently now. Still not as busy as I’d like to be. But it’s starting to pick up now so I’ve realized my mistakes and I’m rectifying that mistake.”

On the possibility of a WWE return: “Possibly, the door I hope is always open (for a WWE return) but right now, I wanna wrestle everywhere and anywhere. Yes, WWE is cool and I was lucky enough and fortunate enough to have done it twice. But, there’s so many incredible companies out there right now, like TNA, like AEW, like MLW. GCW. All these places that I wanna go, before I even think about, you know, going back there because it could be true that the WWE could not be for me. I’ve done it twice. Fortunately and unfortunately, I’ve done it twice. But, I wanna wrestle places that want me, and right now, they don’t. So I wanna wrestle places that want me and have fun wrestling again.”