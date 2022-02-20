wrestling / News
NJPW Announces 2022 New Japan Cup Will Have 48 Competitors
The 2022 New Japan Cup will feature a hefty 48 competitors, as announced by NJPW on Saturday night. NJPW announced on Twitter late Saturday that in addition to the full card for the March 1st Anniversary Event, the full lineup will be revealed at a press conference on Monday.
The New Japan Cup was expanded to 32 competitors in 2019 and 2020, with last year’s field consisting of 30 wrestlers. Will Ospreay won the 2021 cup.
BREAKING NEWS!
Tomorrow, LIVE on @njpwworld, find out the full card for March 1's Anniversary Event, and the 48 MAN New Japan Cup 2022 lineup in a special press conference!https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpw50th #njcup pic.twitter.com/CChZFQD3sq
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 20, 2022
