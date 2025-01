NJPW Announces Dates For G1 Climax, Best of the Super Juniors, More

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced dates for several events in their 2025 schedule, including the G1 Climax opening and finals. The full list includes:

* Tuesday, February 11: NEW BEGINNING in OSAKA, EDION Arena Osaka

* Thursday, March 6: NJPW 53RD ANNIVERSARY, Ota-ku Gymnasium

* Thursday, March 20: NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL, Ao-re Nagaoka

* Saturday, April 5: Ryogoku Sumo Hall

* Friday, April 11: WINDY CITY RIOT, Wintrust Arena Chicago

* Saturday, April 26: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

* Saturday May 3 & Sunday May 4: Fukuoka International Center

* Friday, May 9: RESURGENCE, Toyota Arena Ontario CA

* Sunday, June 1: BEST OF THE SUPER Jr. 32 FINAL, Ota-ku Gymnasium

* Sunday, June 15: Osaka Jo Hall

* Sunday, June 29: Dolphin’s Arena, Nagoya

* Friday, July 4: Tokyo Budokan

* Saturday, July 19 & Sunday July 20: G1 CLIMAX 35 OPENING WEEKEND, Hokkai Kita-Yell

* Saturday, August 16 & Sunday August 17: G1 CLIMAX 35 FINALS, Ariake Arena

* Sunday, August 24: FORBIDDEN DOOR LONDON

* Mid September: Hokkaido Tour