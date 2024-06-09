– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced the details for signature events coming up throughout the rest of 2024 and early next year, including Wrestle Kingdom 19. New Japan announced the schedule of events during today’s Dominion event.

The Historic X-Over II event will be held at the EDION Arena Osaka on November 17. Also, Wrestling Kingdom 19 will be returning to a one-day format. next year’s event will be held on January 4, 2025 at the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the schedule of upcoming events:

* August 31 – CAPITAL COLLISION, Entertainment & Sports Arena Washington DC

* September 29 – Kobe World Hall

* Monday October 14 – Ryogoku Sumo Hall

* November 4 – EDION Arena Osaka

* November 17 – HISTORIC X-OVER II, EDION Arena Osaka

* December 8 – Gran Messe Kumamoto

* January 4 2025 – NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 19, Tokyo Dome