NJPW Announces New Stipulations for The New Beginning in Nagoya

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced new stipulations for two matches at The New Beginning in Nagoya event on January 30. First up, Will Ospreay vs. Satoshi Kojima will now be No DQ. And for Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan, the loser must retire from using the Mongolian Chop. You can see the full announcement below:

Major stipulations added to New Beginning in Nagoya

No DQs for Ospreay and Kojima; either Tenzan or O-Khan must retire the Mongolian Chop

After controversial collisions between TenCozy and the UNITED EMPIRE side of Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan this week, stipulations have been added that will change the shape of New Beginning in Nagoya on January 30.

First, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Great-O-Khan will meet in the third match of the night. Tenzan has been incensed at Great-O-Khan’s use of his Monglian Chops since O-Khan returned from excursion, and the Dominator O-Khan has no respect for the Third Generation legend. Both parties have now agreed that the loser of this match must retire the Mongolian Chop for good. Who will have to stop the chop in Nagoya?

Then, as Kojima and Ospreay have escalated in violence over the last few nights, Korakuen Hall Monday saw tables added to the mix, as each looked to put the other through the wood. After an intense exchange on the microphone, this is now officially a No Disqualification match. With nothing to hold either man back, what carnage will unfold in Aichi?