NJPW Announces Wrestlers For 2020 Super J-Cup: Chris Bey, Lio Rush, More

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the wrestlers that will take part in this year’s Super J-Cup tournament, which will air live on December 12. Those wrestlers include:

* El Phantasmo [NJPW/BULLET CLUB] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive. Super J-Cup 2019 winner)

* Clark Connors [NJPW/LA Dojo] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

* TJP [Freelance] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

* ACH [Freelance] (1st entry)

* Blake Christian [GCW] (1st entry)

* Chris Bey [IMPACT Wrestling] (1st entry)

* Rey Horus [ROH] (1st entry)

* Lio Rush [Freelance] (1st entry)

The company has also revealed details for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which you can find here.