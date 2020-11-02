wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Wrestlers For 2020 Super J-Cup: Chris Bey, Lio Rush, More

November 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Super J-Cup 2020

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the wrestlers that will take part in this year’s Super J-Cup tournament, which will air live on December 12. Those wrestlers include:

* El Phantasmo [NJPW/BULLET CLUB] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive. Super J-Cup 2019 winner)
* Clark Connors [NJPW/LA Dojo] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)
* TJP [Freelance] (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)
* ACH [Freelance] (1st entry)
* Blake Christian [GCW] (1st entry)
* Chris Bey [IMPACT Wrestling] (1st entry)
* Rey Horus [ROH] (1st entry)
* Lio Rush [Freelance] (1st entry)

The company has also revealed details for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which you can find here.

