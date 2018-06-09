NJPW News: Chris Jericho Comments After Title Win at Dominion, Kenny Omega Christens the Start of The Golden Elite Era, and Full Dominion Pre-Show Press Conference Video

– Earlier today, Chris Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito at NJPW’s Dominion event in order to win the IWGP Intercontinental title. Jericho posted his first post-match comments on the win on his Instagram account, which you can see below. Jericho wrote, “Well, Naito is amazing, but there’s a new Intercontinental Champion!” He also posted a photo of him with his new IWGP Intercontinental title belt.

Some short clips of Chris Jericho vs. Naito at the event posted on social media are also available below. You can check out 411’s full results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.

– Following his IWGP heavyweight title win at Dominion today, new champion Kenny Omega spoke at the post-show press conference on the start of a new era. He appeared at the press conference along with Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks. Omega revealed this is the start of a new era of The Golden Elite. You can check out a short gif of Omega speaking at the press conference. So, it appears The Golden Elite will now consist of Omega, Ibushi, and The Young Bucks.

There are also new shirts available for The Golden Elite that are already available. The Young Bucks revealed the shirts on Twitter, which you can also see below.

– NJPW released the full pre-show press conference from June 7 for Dominion. You can check out the full presser video below.