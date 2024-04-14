NJPW Contract Status of Hikuleo and El Phantasmo Currently Unknown

Fightful Select reports that the NJPW contract statuses of Hikuleo and El Phantasmo are said to be murky, although both had deals that either expired or soon will. The last word was that ELP’s contract expired in January after Wrestle Kingdom. Meanwhile, Hikuleo’s deal reportedly expires in June. However, Fightful noted they haven’t heard anything since. The two are still actively teaming together in New Japan and did so at Windy City Riot last night.

Hikuleo was in active talks with WWE last year before Vince McMahon forced his way back into the company. That put a lot of possible deals on hold. Tama Tonga was in talks as well at the time and has since signed, debuting last night.