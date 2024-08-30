NJPW Announces Fighting Spirit Unleashed For November

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed is set to take place in November. NJPW announced on Thursday that the event will take place on November 8th in Lowell, Massachusetts as you can see below. Tickets for the show go on sale on September 5th.

The announcement on the NJPW website reads:

It’s been five years since NJPW lit up Lowell MA with Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2019. In 2024, NJPW makes its long awaited return to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium! With New Japan Pro-Wrestling well and truly on the road to a history making weekend in the Tokyo Dome January 4 and 5, who will be blazing a trail with Fighting Spirit Unleashed Friday November 8? Tickets go on sale FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 5 for this massive event!