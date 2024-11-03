NJPW Reveals Full Power Struggle Card

NJPW Power Struggle takes place tomorrow, and the full lineup has been revealed. NJPW has set the following matches for Monday’s show, which takes place in Osaka, Japan and airs on NJPW World:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: David Finlay vs. Taichi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: DOUKI vs. Master Wato

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK vs. Great-O-Khan vs. HENARE

* Super Jr. Tag League Finals: Ichiban Sweet Boys vs. Catch 2/2

* Shota Umino vs. SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Boltin Oleg vs. EVIL & Ren Narita

* Dragon Dia, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito

* Katsuya Murashima, Paris De Silva, Jude London, Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA vs. Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori

* Kenny Omega appears