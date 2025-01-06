NJPW New Year Dash Results

NJPW held their New Year Dash event, which happened earlier today at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata def. Daiki Nagai, Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato

* Exhibition Match: Josh Barnett vs. Oleg Boltin went to a five-minute time limit draw.

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young, Jeff Cobb & TJP) def. El Phantasmo, Jado, Master Wato, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma

* House Of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano. SHO stole the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles.

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & SANADA) def. Just 4 Guys (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

* El Desperado & KUSHIDA def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Taiji Ishimori)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Titan & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo). Kidd and Tsuji had a confrontation after the match.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. FUNKY SAUCE (Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi)

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Rocky Romero, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)