wrestling / News
NJPW New Year Dash Results
NJPW held their New Year Dash event, which happened earlier today at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata def. Daiki Nagai, Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato
* Exhibition Match: Josh Barnett vs. Oleg Boltin went to a five-minute time limit draw.
* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young, Jeff Cobb & TJP) def. El Phantasmo, Jado, Master Wato, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma
* House Of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano. SHO stole the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles.
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & SANADA) def. Just 4 Guys (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)
* El Desperado & KUSHIDA def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Taiji Ishimori)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Titan & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo). Kidd and Tsuji had a confrontation after the match.
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. FUNKY SAUCE (Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi)
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Rocky Romero, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)
🎍NEW YEAR DASH🎍
IWGP世界ヘビー級への挑戦権を手に入れた後藤とIWGP世界ヘビー級王者のザックが早くも激突💥
🆚 CHAOS💥 × TMDK🟧
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njdash pic.twitter.com/8M7hS8RGZD
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 6, 2025
🎍NEW YEAR DASH🎍
WTLを闘い抜いた、田口&ゼインが見事な連携攻撃を見せる‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × LIJ👁🗨
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njdash pic.twitter.com/XptkRtI97J
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 6, 2025
🎍NEW YEAR DASH🎍
新世代の2人が足を止め、どつきあう‼️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × BC WAR DOGS💀
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njdash pic.twitter.com/GJc7SOUUmw
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 6, 2025
🎍NEW YEAR DASH🎍
IWGPジュニアヘビー級王者デスペラードと石森が一進一退の攻防を繰り広げる💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × BULLET CLUB💀
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njdash pic.twitter.com/kOMLj0PdQF
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 6, 2025
🎍NEW YEAR DASH🎍
年始早々H.o.Tがダーティーファイト😈💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁+CHAOS💥 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njdash pic.twitter.com/6W9LNfaiX5
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Wrestle Kingdom 19 & Wrestle Dynasty, Travel Arrangements, Update on Contract Negotiations
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink, Isla Dawn, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- D-Von Dudley Reflects On Vince McMahon Using N-Word In Survivor Series 2005 Segment
- Triple H Says That Raw Leaving Monday Night Was Considered With Netflix Move